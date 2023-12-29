Urgent Evacuation Advisory as Harare Faces Unprecedented Flood Threat

The City of Harare has issued an emergency evacuation notice to residents residing in low-lying areas, urging them to abandon their homes immediately to escape the imminent danger of being swept away by torrential rains. This urgent directive comes in the wake of relentless downpours that have pounded the city and various regions across the country, ending a prolonged dry spell.

Harare, grappling with a poor drainage system, has seen the situation exacerbated, rendering several roads impassable and allowing water to infiltrate homes, wreaking havoc on electrical gadgets. The gravity of the situation prompted Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume to make a direct plea to residents in vulnerable areas such as Budiriro Paddocks and Kuwadzana Paddocks, emphasizing the urgency of the evacuation as massive floods are predicted.

Tragically, last week witnessed the loss of two lives in Highfield and Budiriro. In a heartbreaking incident, a six-year-old boy was swept away by floods in Budiriro, with his lifeless body discovered five kilometers away just days ago. The City of Harare, in its statement, underscores the perilous nature of the current weather conditions.

As of the latest reports, there are no additional casualties, but the situation remains critical. Harare’s main routes, including those to Bulawayo and Beitbridge, have become treacherous, with persistent heavy rains washing away several detours. Stranded vehicles, including heavy trucks, paint a bleak picture of the challenges faced by those navigating the perilous road conditions.

A chilling account comes from a trucker en route to South Africa, describing the detours on the incomplete sections of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway as increasingly hazardous. Drivers face the dual threat of reduced speed leaving them vulnerable to theft and the looming danger of accidents due to the deteriorating road conditions.

Last week’s rains wreaked havoc, causing widespread devastation and leaving nearly 15 houses in Budiriro 4 submerged. The police reported numerous individuals marooned by floodwaters, subsequently rescued by the ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit.

The Meteorological Services Department’s recent warning of continued heavy rains accompanied by violent storms until Sunday heightens the urgency of the evacuation. This crisis follows a grim incident in October, where four children from a single family perished after their hut in Wadzenenga village, under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera, Manicaland province, was struck by lightning.

