Chamisa Fires Up CCC Base With Vow of “No Shenanigans” in Upcoming Elections

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe’s opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, ignited his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) base today with a fiery tweet promising a different approach to the upcoming elections and hinting at potential foul play from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

“THIS TIME WE WILL DO IT DIFFERENTLY,” Chamisa declared, punctuating his words with ellipses as if to emphasize the weight of his statement.

He challenged the legitimacy of ZANU-PF’s 2018 victory, questioning, “If they genuinely won in 2018, why would they bother about us whom they defeated?”

Further stoking the flames of discontent, Chamisa asserted, “We won in 2018,” a claim disputed by ZANU-PF and still the subject of ongoing legal challenges.

He bolstered this assertion with the hashtag #Godisinit, implying divine intervention on the CCC’s side.

The tweet then took a defiant turn, with Chamisa declaring, “This explains why we daily occupy their minds, hearts and lips rent-free!”

This statement could be interpreted as a declaration of the CCC’s growing influence and psychological hold over the ruling party.

It also carries a subtle element of intimidation, suggesting that ZANU-PF’s fear of the CCC is a testament to their strength.

Chamisa issued a stark warning for the upcoming elections: “#Thistime we won’t allow any games, alterations or shenanigans!” This raises concerns about potential electoral malpractices by ZANU-PF, echoing past accusations of rigging and voter intimidation.

