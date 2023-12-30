Hauna Man In Alleged Murder Of His 13yr Old Daughter

By Children’s Rights Reporter- A Hauna Village man in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province, Amos Nyamangodo, has allegedly killed his 13-year-old daughter in a case of child abuse, a whistle-blower has revealed.

The 13-year-old girl, identified as Rufaro Nyamangodo, reportedly passed away under suspicious circumstances in his father, Mr Nyamangondo’s care recently.

The report claims that Nyamangodo, who had a good job at a mine in Mozambique, has a history of abusive behaviour, particularly towards his own family, wife and children.

It is alleged that the whole community of Hauna are aware of his violent nature, which frightens many to report him to the authorities.

It is further alleged that he has been physically assaulting his entire family, from his wife and all his children and subsequently with a wire, leading to the death of his child, Rufaro.

Despite the severity of the allegations, it is reported that the local police have not taken any action against Amos, raising concerns about the safety of the remaining children and the community’s trust in law enforcement.

There are no comments from law enforcement nor reports of postmortem yet to be done to get to the truth of the cause of the death of Rufaro.

The whistle-blower’s account states that Rufaro was found dead after suffering from what Nyamangondo claimed were stomach pains.

However, the report suggests foul play, accusing Amos of fabricating the story to cover up his abusive actions.

The presence of Rufaro’s sisters, who are aware of the situation, further complicates the matter, as they have reportedly not been able to intervene effectively due to Amos’s threatening and violent behaviour.

Residents of Hauna Phase 2 have expressed their fear and concern, noting that many avoid visiting Amos’ house due to his known cruelty.

The report also highlights that Nyamangondo has consistently refused to release several children under his care to their mother, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Rufaro’s family has been left broken by her death.

Rufaro’s aunt, in a social media group commented:Mwana wasisi vangu veduweee 😭😭😭😭Tirikurwadziwa semhuri Amos warwadzisa apedza shuwa kufonera Mai vemwana hanzi afa nemudumbu, Mwari ngavatirangirewo imbwa iyi yashungurudza vana for a long time”.

One woman commented on having once dated Nyamangondo when Rufaro had already been born and had never experienced physical violence while they were together but confirmed that he would sometimes get angry and they’d quarrel, but not to the extent of physical violence.

The community is now calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of the remaining children and to bring justice for the late Rufaro.

The lack of intervention by the authorities and child protection services has been met with dismay and frustration, with residents urging for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Rufaro’s death and the alleged ongoing abuse.

This case underscores the critical need for effective child protection measures and the importance of community vigilance in reporting and preventing abuse.

The Hauna community mourns the loss of Rufaro and seeks assurance that such tragedies will not occur again.

The call for justice is growing louder, with many demanding that the perpetrator be held accountable for his actions and brought to justice.

According to UNICEF, “All children have the right to grow up in a safe environment free from violence, abuse and exploitation to develop their full potential.”

For Zimbabwe’s girls, December has been indeed the bloodiest month, with Rufaro being the second 13-year-old girl child to allegedly be murdered by a known male relation, in this case, her father.

Both Mr Nyamangondo and Hauna Police were yet to comment when publishing this story.

