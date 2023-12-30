Linda Masarira Denounces Harassment Of Marry Mubaiwa

Tinashe Sambiri

For the first time ever, controversial politician Linda Masarira has written something logical.

Masarira has openly challenged Constantino Chiwenga to allow Marry Mubaiwa to have access to her children.

Marry accuses the former army commander of blocking her from seeing her children.

In a statement on X Linda Masarira said:

Congratulations, VP Chiwenga and Second lady. Hoping that after this happy union celebration, you will both consider the plight of @MarryMubaiwa a mother who is suffering and yearning for her children.

The greatest torture any woman under the sun can go through is being denied access to her children whom she carried in her womb. There is no perfect under the sun, and Marry has a legal right to her children. Soko you have moved on and are visibly happy. Your children also need their mothers love.

As an influential figure and an executive person in this country reconsider your decisions and be an exemplary man. Children. Should never be used to settle scores between parents. They are innocent beings who deserve the love of both biological parents.

I wish you a happy marriage with your new found joy.

However, Masarira has been roasted for praising Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s troubled regime.

The controversial politician’s attachment to the regime is crystal clear.

Below is Masarira’s argument :

“ZANU PF is more organized than all opposition parties combined.

Will civil servants be paid by an opposition that fails to pay its own polling agents?

Will the National Constitution be respected by an opposition with no known Constitution?

