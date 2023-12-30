Zimbabwe Wins Africa COY Competition

By A Correspondent | In a groundbreaking achievement, Mobile Intelligence Technologies (MI Tech) from Ndarama High School in Zimbabwe emerged as the winner of the prestigious 2023 JA Africa Company of the Year (COY) Competition, held in Kigali, Rwanda. This victory highlights the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of Zimbabwean youth.

MI Tech, a software engineering social enterprise, was initiated by students participating in Junior Achievement’s (JA) Company Program. The team’s innovative approach and impactful solutions to community challenges set them apart in a field of 40 student entrepreneurs from 10 African countries.

The victory brings not only a trophy and a $1,000 cash prize but also an opportunity for MI Tech to compete globally at the JA Worldwide’s Ralph De la Vega Global Entrepreneurship competition, where they stand a chance to win $15,000 and gain further educational opportunities.

Runners-up in the competition were AID Electronics from Ghana and UNWIND from South Africa, securing the second and third places, respectively.

The COY competition, organized annually by JA Africa, serves as a platform for showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of Africa’s brightest high school students, who are trained through JA’s acclaimed Company Program. It aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Apart from the main awards, several teams received prestigious accolades from various sponsors including FedEx, Citi Foundation, PMIEF, Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines, NASCON Allied Industries, and MTN Rwanda. These awards recognize achievements in different areas such as innovation, social impact, and entrepreneurial excellence.

Ruzive Anesu, CEO of MI Tech, expressed gratitude for the exposure and opportunity provided by the JA Company Program. Anesu highlighted the team’s commitment to addressing global challenges like the scarcity of adequately equipped science laboratories, emphasizing the inclusivity of their solution across socio-economic, geographical, and demographic barriers.

Simi Nwogugu, JA Africa’s President and CEO, emphasized the importance of empowering Africa’s youth and preparing them to envision themselves as future CEOs and global leaders. The JA Africa COY Competition stands as a testament to the potential and capability of Africa’s young minds.

JA Africa, one of the largest youth-serving NGOs on the continent, plays a pivotal role in fostering work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial health among young Africans. With its presence in 16 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, JA Africa impacts over 900,000 youth annually, preparing them to be future business leaders and contributors to Africa’s prosperity.

For more information about JA Africa and their initiatives, visit www.ja-africa.org.

