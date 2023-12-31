Bosso, DeMbare Plead For Funding

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos have been making frantic efforts to persuade petroleum giants Sakunda Holdings to sign another sponsorship contract with the two Premier Soccer League sides with the current deal lapsing on Sunday.

Sources told NewsDay Sport that some of the club officials have had meetings with the Sakunda bosses on a possible new sponsorship deal.

Long-time Highlanders benefactor, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, engaged Sakunda owner Kudakwashe Tagwirei at a social and informal platform and was assured that the petroleum giant will continue funding the two sides.

The source said Dube was attending the Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wedding in Harare when he made the social call on Tagwirei.

“Colonel Tshinga attended Vice-President Chiwenga’s wedding at the weekend and that is where he met with Tagwirei and informed the Sakunda boss that the Highlanders leaders were worried anout their financial future. He was told that the company is still going to sponsor the club. It was just a social call and not anything official from Highlanders but Colonel Dube was assured that Sakunda will continue bankrolling Bosso. It’s just that Sakunda have not come up with an official position,” the source said.

Dube is behind several Bosso projects including the gold mine at Inyathi and has previously donated a bus to the Bulawayo giants.

He is believed to be the man behind the Highlanders’ leadership meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021 where the President assured to assist the club in their mining venture, amid allegations from sections of the club membership that the institution was captured by Zanu PF.

Another source said that in the past two weeks, Highlanders officials have been on bended knees as they engaged Sakunda but nothing concrete has come up yet.

Dynamos are also said to be in contact with Sakunda.

-NewsDay

