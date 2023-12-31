CCC Says Blocking Youth Leader On Twitter Was Accidental

In a surprising turn of events, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has issued a public apology to party member Tererai Obey Sithole after accidentally blocking him on Twitter. The incident, brought to light by Sithole himself on another platform, has sparked questions about internal communication and transparency within the opposition party. In a series of tweets, the CCC’s official account acknowledged the error, stating that Sithole’s block was “never our intention” and occurred “under unclear circumstances.” They emphasized their policy of allowing open engagement with the party, even from critics and opponents. Blocking a fellow member, the CCC wrote, would be “unfortunate” and contradict their mission of building a better Zimbabwe for all. This incident comes at a pivotal time for the CCC, as they continue to navigate the aftermath of the contested 2023 elections and grapple with Zimbabwe’s ongoing political and economic challenges. Critics, however, point to the Twitter block as a potential symptom of deeper internal discord within the party. Some question whether the leadership truly embraces dissenting voices, while others wonder about the effectiveness of their social media communication strategies. Sithole, a vocal supporter of the CCC and outspoken critic of the ruling ZANU-PF party, has yet to publicly respond to the apology. The apology has generated mixed reactions on social media. Some supporters commended the party for taking responsibility and demonstrating transparency. Others remain skeptical, demanding a more thorough explanation for the incident and assurances that it will not be repeated. Whether this tweet-storm signifies a minor hiccup or a deeper internal rift within the CCC remains to be seen. However, the episode undoubtedly casts a shadow over the party’s image and raises questions about their commitment to open dialogue and engagement, both within their own ranks and with the broader Zimbabwean public.