David Chinamora Dies

By A Correspondent | Respected senior journalist David Chinamora has died.

David Chinamora junior preaching































In a solemn turn of events, David Chinamora, has slept away, leaving behind a legacy marked by significant contributions to journalism and the fight for independence in what was once Rhodesia.

David Chinamora, celebrated for his last 20 years as a pastor, was a pivotal figure in Rhodesia’s history, being the first black owner of a newspaper before the country gained independence. His publication, “The Rise Of Zimbabwe,” played a crucial role in dismantling the Ian Smith regime, making a substantial impact on the political landscape of the nation.

Under Chinamora’s leadership, “The Rise Of Zimbabwe” became an instrumental voice in the struggle for independence, contributing to the discourse that led to the historic Lancaster House Agreement in 1980. This agreement was a cornerstone in Zimbabwe’s journey to becoming an independent nation.

However, with the dawn of independence, Chinamora’s newspaper met its end as he transitioned into a role within the new government. Despite this shift, his influence in the realm of journalism continued. In the early 2000s, he mentored Simba Chikanza, a young and aspiring investigative journalist, guiding him through the intricacies of the profession.

Chinamora’s life was celebrated in a burial ceremony held just before Christmas. In a moving tribute, his son, David Chinamora Junior, spoke eloquently of his father’s character and his belief in the redemptive power of love. “Love covers up all sins… this is the life of David Chinamora,” he reflected, capturing the essence of his father’s life’s work and beliefs.

David Chinamora’s passing marks the end of an era for journalism and activism in Zimbabwe. His contributions to the field and his country will be remembered and cherished by many.

Below is Rev. R.D.M Chinamora’s Biography.

Reverend Raymond David Makombera Chinamora’s briief Autobiography written by his family:

Short account life story:

He was affectionately known to many as RD & he had some groundbreaking firsts & trail blazing achievements.

(1) Together with James Chikerema he owned one of the very first Black focused Newspapers.

The Rise which became one of the mouth pieces of the Nationalist Parties that helped bring independence.

(2) Before owning his own Newspaper called

The Rise which he also edited he worked for the National Observer & the Weekly Express.

At some point he became the target of the then

Ian Smith Regime & escaped 19 charges under the notorious Law & Order Act through the help of the Late Honorable Herbert Ushewokunze.

(3) He was amongst the first journalists to interview Margret Thatcher the first female Prime Minister in the world & Britain as well as Lord Salisbury at # 10 Downing Street.

(4) When things were tough in Rhodesia he still had the courage to interview the Prime Minister Ian Douglas Simith.

(5) Together with a team of highly esteemed journalists,he covered the Lancaster talks in England that led to the independence of Zimbabwe.

(6) He was one of the first senior civil servants on the Ministry of information.

(7) Some of his involvement in patriotism include the following:

(a)He was the first Youth Administrative Secretary for both N.D.P & ZAPU in 1961 & 1962 respectively.

(b) He shared offices with the former & late President Robert Mugabe he was the National Publicity Secretary with the late President Mugabe as editor of The People’s Voice.

He did his primary school education at Chinyika Primary School & his secondary school at Bradley Institute.

In 1979 he left for the United Kingdom to further his studies in Journalism with the Thompson Foundation obtaining a Merit Certificate in Journalism in 1979.

Rev Raymond Chinamora obtained an Associate Degree in Theology from Christ For The Nations Institute in Dallas Texas U.S.A.

A Bachelor of Theology from the Biblical Institute of Virginia U.S.A.

A Degree from the University of Christian Life School of Theology Columbia Georgia U.S.A.

In 2014 he retired from Vision For Christ Ministries which he Founded in early 2000’s

The Ministry is now known as Global Vision For Christ Ministries helps Orphans,Widows,Seniors & Youth at risk.

Reverend R.D.M. Chinamora was fighting against Colon Cancer & Prostate Cancer whilst he was Diabetic too.

The man of cloth died peacefully on Thursday 30 November 2023 at his Borrowdale residence.

May the Soul of the Icon & servant of the Lord Rest In Eternal Peace.

May his iconic legacy forever live.

