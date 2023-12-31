Govt Secures Flats For Budiriro Floods Victims

The government has secured flats for flood victims in Harare’s Budiriro suburb, with more assistance being promised.

Following the flash floods which caused a trail of destruction in Harare and other parts of the country, the government through the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities has swiftly come to the rescue of the victims by availing flats in Dzivarasekwa Extension suburb in Harare.

Civil Protection Department Chief Director, Mr Nathan Nkomo said the flats are earmarked for the 43 families in Budiriro 5B, adding that the allocation is expected soon.

“We are here in Dzivarasekwa Extension suburb in Harare where flood victims in Budiriro will be relocated. So, what is left are a few touch-ups and we are happy that we are using our local capacity. Once the rain subsides, we are finishing the touch-ups. So, we are expecting to allocate the victims in a week. Most importantly I want to applaud the government for availing flats for the victims in Budiriro. This is the lasting solution to the problem we have been facing in Budiriro 5B.”

The government has also engaged private contractors for the rehabilitation of the Sesame Bridge, which was destroyed by rains in Gokwe on Wednesday.

“We have already engaged the private contractors who are willing to take up the rehabilitation process. We also have our officers on the ground who are working together with the local communities in trying to make sure that essential services reach the affected people,” added Mr Nkomo.

Statistics from the Civil Protection Department indicate that more than 70 people have succumbed to rain-related disasters this year.

