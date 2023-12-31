Mnangagwa’s Surprise Return Sparks Military Coup Fears

Spread the love

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s abrupt interruption of his leave to attend the 7th National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo Sunday has fueled speculation of a potential coup, raising questions about trust in his deputies and internal party dynamics.

Currently on leave, Mnangagwa temporarily left his vacation to officiate at the event held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

This move has heightened suspicions regarding his confidence in his acting deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Chiwenga, who led the November 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe, is acting as the President during Mnangagwa’s absence.

The President’s decision to attend the national event during his leave has ignited concerns about his perceived vulnerability and potential power struggles within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Prior to Mnangagwa’s leave, his spokesperson, George Charamba, had stated that the President would spend his one-month break in the country.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave. He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention. The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, and Col (Retd) K.C.D. Mohadi will take turns to act while the President is on leave”, said Charamba last week.

This further raises questions about President Mnangagwa’s perceived insecurity in his presidential position, which he attained through a coup.

The President’s tenure has been marked by shifting political dynamics, including the reversal of previous agreements.

Initially, Mnangagwa had pledged to rule for five years before handing over power to Chiwenga, a commitment that has been overridden by Mnangagwa’s public declarations of ruling until 2030.

The speculation of internal power struggles has been further fueled by rumours within Zanu PF suggesting that Chiwenga is consolidating support to potentially challenge Mnangagwa’s leadership.

These uncertainties come against the backdrop of Mnangagwa’s ascent to power through a coup in 2017.

As the nation gathers for the Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, Mnangagwa who has already arrived in Bulawayo, is expected to address the attendees, shedding light on his failing government’s plans for the upcoming year.

The event, chaired by Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe, aims to unite the nation and seek divine intervention for accelerated economic growth.

The theme for this year’s service is ‘A time to work hard in unity under God to build our nation,’ emphasising the collective effort required for national prosperity.

The unexpected return of President Mnangagwa adds a layer of intrigue to an already eventful gathering, sparking concerns about the stability of the political landscape in Zimbabwe.

His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center (ZIEC) in Bulawayo for the 7th edition of the National Thanks giving and Dedication Service. https://t.co/btYaQZ2rwx pic.twitter.com/Utv7nlXcxq — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) December 31, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...