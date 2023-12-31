Video Of Mnangagwa Being Consoled After Being Embarrassed By Wutaunashe Church Over 2023 Election Rigging

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa was Sunday morning greeted by cold feelings at his prophet Andrew Wutaunashe’s church on Sunday leading to the preacher apologising.

Wutaunashe had to force his church to stand up and put up a scene to cover up for the lack of excitement for the man who rigged the 2023 elections.

Emmerson Mnangagwa walked into a cold church greeting at his own prophet Andrew Wutaunashe’s church, leading to the man of the cloth apologising. He said, “your Excellency, we had a small glitch, a miscommunication for which I apologise, that we did not welcome you as a congregation..,” said Wutaunashe, before forcing his church to scream for Mnangagwa

VIDEO

The moments👆 Emmerson Mnangagwa was humiliated by Wutaunashe’s church… RUNNING LIVE STREAM IS BELOW 👇

Cold shoulders as Mnangagwa enters FOG Church service

