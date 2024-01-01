2024 A Year Of Surprises: Nelson Chamisa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

2024 is a year of surprises.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in his New Year message.

Below is President Chamisa’s New Year statement…

A 2024 FULL OF SURPRISES…

As we begin a new year, I encourage you to stay focused on the promise. We were robbed but God is a RESTORER. We keep the faith. Indeed, 2023 was the year. We made a mark! Let 2024 be the year of vindication!

Wishing you abundant blessings, unprecedented wins and record-breaking gains this 2024.. Our goal is single and simple; to make change happen and transform Zimbabwe unto greatness. Declaring unto Zimbabwe incredible successes in reforms, unimaginable strides in unity and spectacular victories in peace and restoration!! It’s a pleasant surprises-filled 2024. May God gracefully guide, guard and glide you. Flourish and Shine! A Happy 2024 with sparkle and cheer everyone! #Godisinit

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...