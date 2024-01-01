Controversial Musindo Speaks On His 22yr Old Girlfriend

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Controversial Destiny for Africa Network founder and Zanu PF-aligned cleric Obadiah Musindo is making headlines after confirming his engagement to a 22-year-old, sparking debates on social media.

Musindo, addressing the age gap controversy, declares plans for a spectacular 2024 wedding, aiming to set an example of a God-centered marriage.

Denying claims of being 70, Musindo passionately asserts his commitment to marrying for love, not societal expectations, as he rebuffs criticism with an upcoming celebration that promises to be Harare’s talk of the town.

In a candid interview, Musindo paints a vivid picture of his future wife, emphasizing her maturity, responsibility, and intelligence.

He shares the heartwarming revelation that his children are supportive and enamoured with their soon-to-be stepmother, dismissing sceptics with the assurance that love knows no age.

Refuting age-related claims, Musindo humorously declares, “I’m not 70; I’m turning 54 next year, and everywhere I go, people say I look ten years younger!”

As Zimbabwe’s views on age differences in relationships evolve, Musindo challenges societal norms, focusing on shared values and love rather than traditional expectations.

The controversial pastor was arrested in 2006 for the alleged rape of his maid.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...