ZIFA Undecided On Brito

Members of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) are not at consensus in terms of offering Warriors coach Baltemar Brito a new contract, Soccer24 has established.

Brito was appointed national team coach in September, with the Brazilian mentor signing a short term contract which ran concurrently with his arrangement with Highlanders, due to work permit issues.

The contract expires tomorrow, and the Lincoln Mutasa-led admistration is not on the same page as far as renewing it is concerned.

Sources told Soccer24 that some members of the NC had a discussion on Brito’s future at the recently held African Schools Football Championship.

The sources said the discussion included FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, who has reportedly been heavily involved in key decisions made by the committee.

“Three members of the Normalisation Committee and Kudzai Chitima had a discussion concerning Brito’s future at the African Schools Football Championship at Gateway High School. Clearly they were not in agreement in terms of renewing Brito’s contract,” said the source.

“I’m not sure why, but it’s not everyone amongst them who believe Brito should continue as national team coach. Some of them (members of the NC) are also against the idea of Antonio Torres (Brito’s assistant and translator at Bosso) being part of the Warriors technical team,” added the source.

Mutasa was not reachable on his mobile phone for a comment.

Soccer 24 News

