ZRP Cop Dies In Accident At Roadblock

Spread the love

A police officer died on New Year’s Eve following an accident at a roadblock in Marondera along the Harare – Mutare highway.

ZRP National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the officer died after being hit by a wheel that had dislodged from the trailer of a haulage truck.

He said the police officer was rushed to a local hospital but died on admission.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said investigations are underway and more details will be released in due course. https://www.zbcnews.co.zw

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...