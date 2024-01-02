Beitbridge-Harare, Beitbridge-Bulawayo Highways Rehabilitation Stalled as Contractors Walk Out Over Unpaid Billions

By A Correspondent| In a stunning development, construction companies have abandoned critical road rehabilitation works along the vital Beitbridge-Harare and Beitbridge-Bulawayo highways, leaving motorists to navigate pothole-riddled chaos.

The reason? Billions of Zimbabwean dollars in outstanding payments owed by the government.

This news comes as a major blow to President Mnangagwa’s ambitious infrastructure development plans and raises serious concerns about the country’s economic stability.

Sources within the construction companies claim they haven’t received a single payment since before the July 2023 elections, leaving them crippled by fuel, materials, and operational costs.

“Road building is expensive,” one frustrated official stated.

“We need fuel, oils, and building materials. Without money, road building won’t move.”

This abandonment leaves the 500km Beitbridge-Harare highway, a key economic artery, in a state of disrepair, jeopardizing trade and regional connectivity.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo route, equally crucial for tourism and local commerce, faces similar neglect.

The Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry, contacted by local media, offered a tepid response, promising to “get in touch,” but failing to provide any concrete answers or timelines for resuming construction.

This silence fuels speculations about the government’s ability to handle such critical projects and address mounting financial pressures.

