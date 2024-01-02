Eric Bailly Returns To Spain

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has re-joined Villarreal on a free transfer.

Bailly, 29, left Besiktas on Friday after having his contract with the Turkish club terminated just three months after joining from Manchester United.

His contract termination at the Turkish giants came after he was dropped from senior squad for poor performance.

Bailly has now returned to the club where he spent a season-and-a-half from 2015 and impressed enough to earn big-money move to Manchester United in 2016.

