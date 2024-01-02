Female Police Officer Dies At Road Block
2 January 2024
By James Gwati- The police have confirmed the death of a female police officer manning a roadblock in Marondera.
Without releasing the name, the police, in a statement, said the officer was part of a Vehicle Inspiration Department (VID) details manning a roadblock at the new year in Marondera. Said the ZRP:
The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel”.