Gogo Tsvangirayi Receives Christmas Goods From President Chamisa

President Nelson Chamisa, through his annual charity dinner initiative, handed over an assortment of groceries to Gogo Tsvangirayi, the mother of the late champion of democracy in Zimbabwe, President Morgan Richard Tsvangirayi.

These individuals are key pillars of our society, and we honor them with this gesture of solidarity and love.

