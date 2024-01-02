Govt Of Promises And No Action Makes Another Yet Another Promise

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| While rain continues to batter the city and floodwaters engulf Budiriro, frustration boils over as only 27 families out of dozens displaced two years ago are offered meagre shelter – leaving current victims stranded and questioning government priorities.

This sluggish response comes as a devastating blow after a child tragically perished in the recent floods, highlighting the dire situation facing residents.

The government’s claim of fulfilling a previous promise rings hollow when faced with the overwhelming need for immediate action.

“We lost everything,” cried one anonymous victim, clutching tattered belongings.

“They told us flats were ready, but where are they now? We’re sleeping in schools, afraid for our lives and our children’s futures.”

Meanwhile, tensions flare as accusations of political exploitation surface.

Land barons with alleged Zanu-PF ties stand accused of exacerbating the crisis by illegally building on flood-prone wetlands, pushing more families into harm’s way.

Exacerbating the misery, Harare’s crumbling drainage system buckles under the deluge, turning streets into rivers and homes into cesspools.

Residents plead for help, their voices barely audible above the roar of the storm. Amidst the chaos, a lone glimmer of hope shines from Budiriro 2 Primary School, repurposed as a temporary refuge.

But with evacuation centers overflowing and resources stretched thin, the question remains: how many more must suffer before the government’s glacial response finally thaws?

This story transcends a mere flood report. It exposes a tale of delayed promises, political finger-pointing, and human lives hanging in the balance.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...