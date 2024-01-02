Leave Gafa President Alone

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Renowned Zimbabwean musician Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko, recently delivered a captivating performance at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), leaving the audience in awe.

However, this remarkable display of musical prowess has stirred up controversy, with accusations that the artist is using his music to launch attacks on the ruling Zanu PF party.

Winky D, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious themes, has often been regarded as a voice for the people.

His ability to address societal issues through his music has gained him a significant following, making him a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s music scene.

Controversial preacher Passion Java has accused Winky D of misleading young people through “political songs”

Watch below :

https://fb.watch/pjj5myHX81/?mibextid=9R9pXO

Former Herald editor

Caesar Zvayi also threatend the musician with unspecified action.

“If this is music, then my grandmother is a virgin!

This lightweight has thrown down the gauntlet asazoti mavara angu azare ivhu.

Apinda mupolitical Ring literally & metaphorically.

. . . Just saying.”

If this is music, then my grandmother is a virgin!

This lightweight has thrown down the gauntlet asazoti mavara angu azare ivhu.

Apinda mupolitical Ring literally & metaphorically.

. . . Just saying. pic.twitter.com/pKtmOMa9x8 — Caesar Zvayi 🇿🇼 (@caesarzvayi) January 1, 2024

However, responding to Zvayi’s remarks, veteran scribe Innocent Chofamba Sithole defended the Gafa President…

” Chief, you’re just expressing the typical intolerance of the authoritarian Zanu-PF regime towards artists who would dare make any social commentary that’s unfavourable to it!

You stand on the side of power so you will never appreciate any artist who speaks truth to power. You only appreciate such artists when they’re foreign or when the powers they address are also foreign.

So let’s not pretend you come with any objective lens to critically appreciate Winky D’s music. “

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...