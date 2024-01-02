Popular Musician Freeman Under Police Scrutiny in Armed Robbery Probe

By Jane Mlambo| Prominent musician Energy Chizanga, better known by his stage name Freeman, has found himself embroiled in a police investigation into armed robbery allegations, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed earlier today.

In a tweet posted on the official ZRP account, authorities stated that the 34-year-old artist is currently being interviewed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide unit as part of their ongoing investigation.

The police further hinted at potential connections between Freeman and individuals suspected of involvement in armed robbery, although specific details remain undisclosed.

Freeman has posed for pictures with some people who were later fingered in armed robbery cases.

He also released an album titled Armed Robbery.

