Winky D Shakes The Regime

By Showbiz Reporter – Zimbabwe’s renowned musician, Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, has sent shockwaves through the Zanu PF regime with his powerful New Year performance that dared to speak truth to power.

The acclaimed artist took center stage at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on New Year’s Eve, delivering a mesmerizing performance that left the audience spellbound.

However, this display of musical prowess has not only garnered admiration but also stirred controversy, with accusations emerging that Winky D is using his music as a platform to launch critiques against the ruling Zanu PF party.

In a lyrical stance, Winky D explicitly reminds the state of the ongoing trend of Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad, amplifying a poignant social message.

Known for his thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious themes, Winky D has consistently been recognized as a voice for the people.

His ability to address pressing societal issues through music has earned him a significant following, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s music scene.

In the aftermath of Winky D’s performance, several Zanu PF bootlickers took to social media to issue threats against the musician.

Notable figures among these detractors include the former Editor of The Herald, Ceasar Zvayi, controversial preacher Passion Java, and exiled former Zanu PF government propagandist Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Additionally, various ghost Zanu social media accounts have joined the chorus of criticism.

As the dust settles from Winky D’s New Year revelations, accusations and threats fly in the face of the regime, underscoring the power of music as a platform for social commentary and dissent.

The controversy surrounding the musician further ignites the ongoing debate on artistic expression and freedom of speech in Zimbabwe’s dynamic political landscape.

