ZIFA To Appoint Genesis Mangombe As Warriors Coach?

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee is reportedly keen to appoint young Dynamos Football Club mentor, Genesis Mangombe, as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe National Soccer team.

There are members of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee who are pushing for Mangombe’s appointment.

At only 40, Mangombe brings a fresh and innovative approach to the role and is seen as a perfect fit for the young and dynamic team.

His experience with Dynamos, one of the most successful clubs in Zimbabwe, has prepared him for this new challenge and his passion for the game is evident in his coaching style.

ZIFA believes that with Mangombe at the helm, the national team will have a promising future and can potentially achieve great success in both regional and international tournaments.

However, some soccer analysts have dismissed Mangombe’s supposed appointment indicating it’s tantamount to putting too much in the young gaffer’s plate.

