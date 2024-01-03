Bad News For Soccer Lovers As SuperSport Misses Afcon Broadcasting Rights

By Sports Reporter – Soccer enthusiasts face disappointment as Multichoice, the parent company of SuperSport, announces that the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast will not be aired on the popular sports channel.

In a recent statement, Multichoice cited SuperSport’s failure to secure the broadcasting rights for the highly anticipated tournament.

The statement from Multichoice reads, “SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.”

Despite this setback, Multichoice assures fans that AFCON 2024 games will still be accessible through partner broadcast stations on Free to Air [FTA] channels.

The company reaffirms its commitment to providing fans across Africa with unparalleled access to entertainment and football games through DStv and GOtv platforms, showcasing prestigious competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and more.

The absence of the 2024 Afcon finals on SuperSport marks a significant development in the broadcasting landscape, prompting soccer enthusiasts to explore alternative channels for their football fix during this highly anticipated tournament.

