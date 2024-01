Chivhu Based Young Musician Seeks To Excel

Chivhu based rising artist Dhidza Doctor, real name I Do Mhondiwa has released a new song that exhorts young people to desist from drug abuse.

Watch video below… https://youtu.be/y4Arv-b3w1Y?si=poNF4sySaq4FRR18

