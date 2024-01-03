Foundation Dismisses Mbeki Death Rumours

By James Gwati – The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has dismissed as false and misleading statements that the former President of South Africa has died.

Social media was flooded with information on Wednesday alleging the demise of former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

The Foundation swiftly dispelled the rumours, confirming Mbeki’s good health.

The Foundation’s statement reads as follows:

“Statement Regarding President Thabo Mbeki’s Health

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki.

We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is healthy.

We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, mainly when misinformation can spread rapidly.

We appreciate your concern and ask that you rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s well-being and activities.”

The Foundation’s prompt response serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and relying on official sources, emphasizing the need for responsible engagement with online content.

