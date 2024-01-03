Mnangagwa Friend Wins DRC Polls

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President-elect, Dr Félix Tshisekedi for winning the December 20 elections.

According to results released by the DRC Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Tshisekedi won a landslide 73 percent of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi on 18 percent.

In a congratulatory message to Dr Tshisekedi, President Mnangagwa said his counterpart’s re-election for a second term is the reaffirmation of the confidence and trust that the people of DRC have in his leadership.

He said his government is looking forward to continued cooperation with DRC at national, regional, continental and international levels.

The DRC’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10 and pave the way for Dr Tshisekedi’s inauguration tentatively set for 20 January 2024. https://www.zbcnews.co.zw

