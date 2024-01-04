15 Miners Trapped At Scott Sakupwanya’s Redwing Mine

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| At least 15 miners’ hope for riches turned to dust early this morning when a mineshaft at Redwing, owned by Zanu PF MP Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, a figure steeped in controversy and whispers of the gold mafia, dramatically caved in.

Hundreds of desperate Penhalonga residents, driven by both grief and the allure of gold dust, now swarm the rescue operation.

They claw at the earth, fueled by flickering hope and the specter of Sakupwanya’s alleged ties to a shadowy network that controls much of the region’s mining wealth.

A local daily newspaper spoke to James Mupfumi, director of the Centre for Research and Development, who confirmed the accident.

“The shaft simply gave way,” he said, his voice heavy, “leaving miners trapped in the belly of the earth.”

Questions now hang heavy as thick dust over the rescue efforts.

Was this tragedy a predictable consequence of alleged lax safety practices at Sakupwanya’s mine, long associated with whispers of danger and exploitation?

While rescue continues, whispers of the “Redwing Curse” echo through the crowd. Stories of previous deadly cave-ins, of miners treated as cogs in a ruthless machine, add a chilling layer to the tragedy.

Sakupwanya, yet to issue a statement, remains a looming figure at the heart of the unfolding drama.

His alleged connections to the gold mafia, long documented by investigative journalists, cast a long shadow over the Redwing Mine.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...