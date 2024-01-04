2,200 Armed Robbers Caged

By James Gwati- The courts in 2023 handed down convictions to more than 2,200 individuals involved in robbery cases, with an additional 700 cases awaiting trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been actively prioritizing the swift and effective prosecution of these cases.

Statistics reveal that out of the convictions, 721 were related to armed robbery involving the use of weapons, while 1,518 were for basic robbery, which may include the threat of force without a weapon.

Men constituted the majority of those convicted, with only two females found guilty of armed robbery and 17 of basic robbery.

Notably, Harare and Bulawayo recorded the highest number of convictions, with Harare convicting 412 male armed robbers and two females, and Bulawayo convicting 189 males.

In contrast, Matabeleland North had the fewest convictions, with only two individuals found guilty of armed robbery, while Mashonaland Central had four convictions.

In an interview with The Herald, NPA spokesperson Ms. Angeline Munyeriwa emphasized the authority’s goal to clear all pending robbery cases by the end of the first quarter of this year.

The Prosecutor General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, has consistently urged prosecutors to oppose bail in all robbery cases and ensure swift case finalization.

