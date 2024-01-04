Chamisa Speaks On August 2023 Robbery

By James Gwati – Nelson Chamisa, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, continues to challenge the outcome of the 2023 elections, claiming his party was unfairly denied victory.

In his New Year message, Chamisa expressed unwavering confidence that, despite what he perceives as a “robbery” in 2023, God will restore their position in the coming year.

During his election campaign, Chamisa pledged victory for the CCC in the 2023 harmonized elections but ultimately lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Disputing the results, he called for a new election, accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and ruling party ZANU PF of colluding to manipulate the outcome in Mnangagwa’s favor.

Chamisa cited various irregularities, including delayed voting, ballot box mix-ups, and voter intimidation, supported by both local and international observers.

Critics have previously accused Chamisa of being passive in his efforts to bring about change, emphasizing his focus on religious teachings.

However, the opposition leader defends his approach, stating that peaceful means are crucial to removing ZANU PF from power.

Drawing parallels to historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, Chamisa believes in achieving victory through nonviolent methods.

In the face of criticism and calls for a more assertive approach, Chamisa remains resolute in his message of change, transformation, and vindication in 2024.

Despite differing opinions on the effectiveness of his methods, Chamisa’s supporters argue that a more aggressive stance could play into the hands of ZANU PF, potentially justifying repression or worse.

The coming year, according to Chamisa, holds the promise of “unprecedented wins and record-breaking gains,” with his ultimate goal being to “make change happen and transform Zimbabwe unto greatness.”

