Cowdray Park Punished For Rejecting Mthuli Ncube

In a dramatic post-election turn of events, Cowdray Park, a bustling suburb of Bulawayo, is now reeling under the weight of multiple service denials. This comes in the wake of the residents’ decision to not elect Mthuli Ncube, a prominent economist and Finance and Economic Development Minister, as their parliamentary representative.

The suburb, which saw a surge of development projects during the election campaign, spearheaded by Ncube, is now experiencing a stark reversal. Notably, the free WiFi service, a hallmark of Ncube’s campaign, has been disconnected, marking the beginning of a series of service withdrawals that appear to be punitive measures for the election outcome.

The disconnection of WiFi is just the tip of the iceberg. Cowdray Park residents are now contending with a series of escalating challenges: deteriorating road conditions, acute water shortages, and prolonged electricity outages. These issues are compounded by the high cost of living, particularly the soaring prices of food essentials.

This situation has raised concerns among the residents and community leaders. They perceive these service denials as a direct response to their electoral decision, which saw Ncube losing to Pashor Sibanda of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Despite the political shift, with Arthur Mujeyi of Zanu PF now representing the area, the promised development projects have ground to a halt.

Local voices, including community leaders and the Bulawayo United Residents Association officials, interviewed by CITE express frustration and disappointment. They recall the flurry of activities and promises made by Ncube during his campaign, including road rehabilitation, borehole drilling, and electricity grid connections, which are now either abandoned or inoperative.

Former MP Sibanda and current councilor Nkosilathi Hove Mpofu both stress the need for sustainable and consultative development. However, with the abrupt stoppage of these services and projects, there is a growing sentiment of being punished for the democratic choice made by the residents.

This unfolding scenario in Cowdray Park, a suburb larger in population than some of Zimbabwe’s notable towns, reflects a broader narrative of political retribution impacting basic services in urban areas. The disconnection of WiFi, symbolizing a broader withdrawal of services, raises critical questions about the intersection of politics and community development in Zimbabwe.- CITE

