Former Masvingo City Town Clerk Dies

Spread the love

We announce the sad and untimely passing on of our @MasvingoCity former Town Clerk Mr Adolf Gusha.

He died at a Chinhoyi Hospital last night while on holiday.

On behalf of the Council, Management, Councillors and stakeholders, we relay our deepest regret on this unfortunate death. MHDSRIEP

His Worship

Mayor Aleck Tabe

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...