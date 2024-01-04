Money Can’t Buy Votes, Scott Learns The Hard Way

Tinashe Sambiri

The recent victory of Scott Sakupwanya in the Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency by-election has sparked controversy and criticism from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and political observers.

ZimEye.com has also exclusively revealed Sakupwanya’s shenanigans with Sengezo Tshabangu.

Sakupwanya, a member of the ruling party ZANU-PF, was declared the winner of the constituency’s parliamentary elections amidst allegations of voter intimidation and manipulation.

CCC activist Tapfumanei Masaya was brutally murdered in the same constituency.

Local civil society organizations have condemned the election results, citing numerous irregularities and violation of electoral laws. They say that Sakupwanya’s victory was not a fair reflection of the people’s choice and that the ruling party used its power and influence to secure his win with the help of Tshabangu.

This controversial victory has once again raised concerns about the state of democracy in Zimbabwe and highlights the need for transparent and accountable electoral processes.

In a statement CCC said :

“In the sham elections of August 2023, the citizens of Mabvuku Tafara voted for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, who secured 15,934 votes. He defeated a Zanu PF #GoldMafia candidate who polled 12,038 votes, despite spending millions of dollars in vote buying.

It’s only in a Banana Republic where a losing candidate becomes part of the sitting parliamentarians. #Wakabvuta. “

