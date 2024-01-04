Of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Fear Of The Unknown

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT CDE E.D MNANGAGWA ATTENDS THE 2023/2024 NATIONAL THANKS GIVING AND DEDICATION SERVICE

Theme : A time to work hard in unity under God to build our nation

Live in Bulawayo @ ZITF Bulawayo

President Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa

The development of our mother nation rests on ourselves, guided by our foreign policy Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. Sanctions have become part of us in as much as we continue to call for their unconditional removal, we are not deterred. These sanctions came about as a result of us taking back our land.

I am happy that the churches are supporting developmental programmes being implemented across the nation and are calling for the removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. We have managed to have bumper harvest throughout the six years under the Second Republic. We are now wheat self sufficient because of our policies. We must be self confident and feed ourselves.

We as Government continue to thank the Almighty God for the blessings of peace, unity and progress. We continue to build our nation by ourselves, Hwange unit 7 and 8, Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport, New Parliament Building, Beitbridge Harare road to mention only a few. We used to seek for help to construct our nation but realised that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Lets learn to build our nation, this is the philosophy we are giving our people. We have 35 000 villages, all of them must have solar powered boreholes within the five year period ahead.

Sanctions have made us think outside the box, Zimbabwe has the fastest growing economy in Southern Africa. Every sector of our economy is improving through improvement of the ease of doing business.

I urge all Zimbabweans to unite and develop the nation. We are here to recieve spiritual guidance to develop our country.

The Bible says faith without works is dead. I therefore call upon you to have faith accompanied with good works. God blesses those who work. I want to thank his Grace Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi for organizing us to meet here. I want to thank the Lord for allowing me to be here, some are not here whom we had last year. With these remarks l wish all of you a prosperous new year.

May Zimbabwe remain a peaceful and properous country, God bless you all, God bless Zimbabwe, l thank you.

