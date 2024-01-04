Pasuwa To Stay Nyasa Big Bullets

Kalisto Pasuwa’s representatives have broken their silence on the reports linking the gaffer with a move to South Africa.

Reports emerged in recent suggesting that the Zimbabwean gaffer is wanted by Richards Bay.

The club is looking for a new head coach sacking their Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo on Christmas day.

The South African interest was confirmed by Pasuwa’s agent Gibson Mahachi and his Malawian representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao.

Another top Ugandan club is also said to be interested in the coach.

His club Nyasa Big Bullets’ chief administration officer Albert Chigoga, however, has played down these reports, saying Pasuwa is going nowhere as he still has a running contract.- Soccer24 News

