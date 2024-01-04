SuperSport United Fails To Screen AFCON?

Supersport TV has confirmed that the 2023 Afcon tournament will not be available to watch on their platforms.

The 34th edition of the tournament will get underway on 13 January in Ivory Coast.

The blackout is due to SuperSport’s failure to secure the rights to show the games.

The South African broadcaster’s parent company Multichoice confirmed the news in a statement.

The statement reads: “Supersport Channel will not broadcast the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th 2024 because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our parter broadcast stations on Free-to-air (FTA) channels.”

