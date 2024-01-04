Zimbabwe Braces for Potential CCC Eruption as Police Issue Stark Warning

By A Correspondent| Tensions are at a fever pitch in Zimbabwe as the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) hints at nationwide protests against President Mnangagwa’s contested August election victory. In a move signaling heightened anticipation, police have been placed on high alert across the country, with senior officers on standby for immediate deployment.

Sources within the force allege that intelligence reports have tipped off authorities about potential CCC demonstrations, prompting a preemptive show of strength. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a stark warning, declared: “Organizers of unsanctioned gatherings will face the full wrath of the law.”

This latest development marks a significant escalation in the already fraught political climate. The CCC, led by Nelson Chamisa, has consistently challenged the legitimacy of Mnangagwa’s re-election, citing widespread irregularities and voter intimidation. Their calls for an independent investigation have gone unanswered, fueling public frustration and simmering discontent.

With memories of past demonstrations marred by violence and heavy-handed police crackdowns still fresh, concerns are mounting about the potential for unrest.

The CCC has vowed their protests will be peaceful, but Nyathi’s stern message suggests authorities are prepared for a different scenario.

