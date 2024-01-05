Cops Refuse To Retire, Vow To Stay In Free Service Houses

By James Gwati-In response to a surge in applications for service extensions from retiring officers facing financial uncertainties, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) tightens regulations governing post-retirement extensions.

Many officers reaching the mandatory retirement age of 50 hesitate to retire due to a lack of financial savings or assets to sustain themselves, prompting the authorities to impose more rigorous vetting conditions on extension applications.

Under Section 22 (3) and (4) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10, officers at retirement age are permitted to extend their service.

However, the overwhelming number of extension requests received last year led to the enforcement of stricter vetting measures by police authorities.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, disclosed to NewsDay that a significant number of retiring officers seek contract extensions because they lack alternative sources of income for post-retirement survival.

The officer emphasized the financial challenges faced by officers, stating:

“The issue is, most police officers have no savings or investments for their retirements. Owing to the meager salaries they have been earning over the years, the majority have nothing for their retirement survival so they do not want to retire.”

Even after retirement, officers continue to bear responsibilities such as supporting their families, funding education, and meeting other family needs.

The financial strain, coupled with the lump sum retirement packages in local currency, equivalent to approximately US$2,000, received by some retiring officers last year, has led many to opt for service extensions.

As Zimbabwean police officers voice concerns about inadequate remuneration, Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga faces ongoing appeals for improved conditions.

The tightening of regulations adds a layer of complexity to the officers’ decisions regarding retirement, signaling a broader issue of financial insecurity within the police force.

