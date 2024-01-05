Man Pays Lobola From Mahomed Mussa Loot

Spread the love

In a stunning twist of criminal audacity, Chamunorwa Muvhuti, a 40-year-old former merchandiser at Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers, has been sentenced to two years in prison. His crime? Stealing US$195,000 from his employer and using part of this fortune to pay a substantial lobola (bride price) of US$4,426.

The Harare magistrate, Mrs. Apollonia Marutya, handed down the sentence after Muvhuti’s guilty plea. Initially facing 36 months, the term was reduced considering he was a first-time offender and didn’t prolong the court proceedings.

Muvhuti’s defense was rooted in financial desperation, claiming his employer’s insufficient pay drove him to theft. However, Mrs. Marutya emphasized the breach of trust involved, underlining the gravity of his actions.

The heist was meticulously planned. On December 21, Muvhuti, with the help of security guards Jeremiah Kwenda and Phineas Moyo, concealed himself in the shop. He broke a black portable safe from the wall using a sharp metal object and escaped with the stolen cash.

The crime unravelled on Christmas Day. Muvhuti, in Mupande Village, Chief Chitsungo in Pfungwe, was apprehended while paying lobola. Remarkably, US$186,100 was recovered from his home in Chitungwiza, along with the stolen safe.

Despite the significant recovery, the court underlined the severe breach of trust between Muvhuti and his employer, overshadowing his motivations and the familial obligations he cited in his defense. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of choosing illicit means to fulfill traditional obligations.- state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...