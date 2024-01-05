Man Wilfully Infects Victims With HIV

THE police have arrested a suspected serial rapist who allegedly went on a rampage in Madziwa raping women and committing robberies between January and December last year.

38-year-old Luckmore Mazambani of Chakonda village in the Chief Madziwa area of Shamva, who allegedly targeted women that were alone at home before raping them, was nabbed by police on 29 December.

Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe said Mazambani was already on the wanted list for allegedly committing another rape case in 2021 when he sexually assaulted three victims between January and December last year.

Sometime in January 2023, the suspect allegedly invaded the house of a 47-year-old woman at night and raped her once before robbing her of her cell phone and groceries.

Mazambani, who allegedly raped two more women, is also accused of wilfully infecting his victims with HIV.

Luck ran out for Mazambani when police received a tip off and arrested him on 29 December.

Stolen property worth US$265 was recovered and the suspect was positively identified by his victims in a parade.

