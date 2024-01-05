Mukuru Employee Vanishes With US$15 000

By James Gwati- The Police in Kariba have initiated a search for a Mukuru money transfer agent, Blessed Chanetsa, who has gone missing along with a substantial sum of US$15,181 designated for client disbursement on New Year’s Day.

In a statement Friday, the Police said they were urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of the 23-year-old Chanetsa.

Read the statement:

“The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to report at any nearest police station”.

As the Police intensified efforts to locate the missing money transfer agent, the incident raised questions about security measures within the industry and the potential implications for clients awaiting their funds.

