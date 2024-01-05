Police Arrest 17 in Crackdown on Farm Invasion

Spread the love

In a significant move against unlawful land occupation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested 17 individuals accused of illegally settling at Longlands and Tantalon farms in the Beatrice area. Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed these developments in a recent statement.

These arrests are part of a broader operation targeting illegal settlements in Mashonaland East, which also includes Dagbreek farms in Beatrice and Chivhu. Nyathi revealed that 14 other suspects apprehended at Longlands Farm on December 29, 2023, are currently awaiting their court appearances.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning against land barons, who have been illicitly distributing land to desperate home seekers. The police have identified several suspects believed to be involved in these illegal activities, including Michel Ndlovu, Zivengwa Mamina, Chrispen Magaya, Shadreck Chimbare, Shepherd Jongwe, Misheck Chuma, and Last Rutsvara. These individuals have been summoned for interviews with the CID in Chivhu and Beatrice.

Highlighting the legal process for land allocation, Asst Comm Nyathi stressed that only the Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development is authorized to distribute agricultural land. He advised those in need of such land to approach the ministry directly.

The police’s crackdown is a clear message that unauthorized land distribution and development on private or gazetted land will be met with strict legal action. The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s commitment to enforcing the law in this matter reflects their dedication to maintaining order and respecting property rights in the country.- state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...