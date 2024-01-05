SCOTT GOLDMAFIA DEATHS-Tragedy Strikes Redwing Mine: 11 Trapped Underground as Shaft Collapses

By Ali Matapatira | In a harrowing turn of events, a mine collapse at Redwing Mine, owned by the notorious Gold Mafia kingpin and Member of Parliament, Scott Sakupwanya, has left 11 individuals suspected to be trapped approximately 20 meters below the surface. The incident, which occurred today, Thursday, January 4, 2024, between 5:00 am and 6:00 am, has sparked fears and a frantic rescue effort in the region.

The cause of the collapse is suspected to be an earth tremor, although the exact source is yet to be confirmed. Initial reports suggest that the miners entered the mine through different shafts, compounding the complexity of the rescue operation.

Efforts to rescue the trapped individuals were initiated by the Metallon Gold team at Redwing Mine, in conjunction with inspectors from the Ministry of Mines Provincial Office. However, these attempts were met with adversity as the ground continued to cave in, forcing the rescue team to retreat. Subsequent efforts at 12:00 pm revealed that the situation had worsened.

Metallon Gold has declared its insufficient capacity to carry out the rescue mission, citing the development of more cracks on the surface and noticeable subsidence around the mine. The company has also indicated that the miners may have excavated support pillars, exacerbating the precarious conditions underground.

In a concerning revelation, it has been disclosed that Metallon Gold Redwing has been tributing mining areas, even to individuals, according to a statement from the Minister. The collapsed shaft was under the responsibility of individuals who were workers of the tribute, ultimately placing the management of the affected area under the principal owner, Metallon Gold. Consequently, the rescue effort has been spearheaded by the Metallon team, with support from the Ministry of Mines, as well as other stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Civil Protection.

Expressing hope for a successful outcome, Honorable Z. Soda of the Ministry of Mines affirmed that rescue activities will resume tomorrow morning. However, concerns have been raised regarding the visible cracking and subsidence in the area, emphasizing the inherent dangers of the ongoing rescue operation.

This tragic accident has brought into sharp focus the clandestine activities of the Gold Mafia Cabal, prompting widespread scrutiny and apprehension regarding the operations within the mining industry.

