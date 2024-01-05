Shortage Of Blood Supply Hits Nation

THE country has been hit by blood group ‘O’ shortages, amid revelations that the national blood bank only has one day’s supply of the precious liquid.

The festive season is associated with high demand for blood, owing to an increase in road traffic accidents.

However, the National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has revealed that the country is running out of blood group ‘O’ stocks.

NBSZ, Blood Donors Coordinator, Mr Tichaona Saira said, “In most cases, we experience a high demand for blood and this year the country is running out of blood group ‘O’ stock.

We are therefore encouraging people to donate blood to the nearest NBSZ offices near them.”

9 025 units of blood have been collected from November 13, 2023 to date against a target of 10 050 unitsz.

