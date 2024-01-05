Two Succumb To Cholera

TWO people from Glendale, Mazoe district have succumbed to cholera with 49 cases being recorded in the area which has been flagged as a hotspot for the epidemic.

The government has adopted a raft of measures to mitigate the spread of cholera which has hit parts of Mashonaland Central particularly Glendale in the Mazowe district.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Christopher Magomo said civil protection committees have been activated.

“We are working flat out to avert the spread of cholera in Mashonaland Central Province. It is not only Mazowe which has been affected but Shamva and Mazowe as well. I urge all people to exercise high standards of hygiene so that we beat this disease.”

Public gatherings and vending have since been banned in Glendale while a quarantine Centre has been set up for patients at Tsungubvi Polyclinic.

“The quarantine area is where patients screened for cholera will be cared for. We have also conducted a general clean-up. We also want to thank stakeholders who have donated aqua-tablets,” said the Ward 33 Councillor, Mr Alderman Mitchel Kasere.

Residents are also playing their part to ensure the disease is contained.

A community member said, “We have to fetch water from other sources which I think are clean because our area is hardest hit.”

“I have since adopted better hygiene standards to mitigate this disease. We are hearing of cases in our neighbourhood so we are on alert,” said another member.

Nhano area where people informally settled themselves is the worst affected area in Glendale as it has substandard ablution facilities and water wells.

