Bulawayo Chiefs Appoint New Coach

Spread the love

Bulawayo Chiefs have appointed a new coach ahead of the 2024 season.

The Chiefs top job was left vacant after the club decided against renewing Johanisi Nhumwa’s contract which lapsed on December 31.

The Bulawayo-based side has moved to fill that post by appointing Thulani Sibanda.

Sibanda was with Triangle United last season and has also coached Chiefs before, with his last spell ending in 2022.

Bulawayo Chiefs have appointed a new coach ahead of the 2024 season.

The Chiefs top job was left vacant after the club decided against renewing Johanisi Nhumwa’s contract which lapsed on December 31.

The Bulawayo-based side has moved to fill that post by appointing Thulani Sibanda.

Sibanda was with Triangle United last season and has also coached Chiefs before, with his last spell ending in 2022. Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...