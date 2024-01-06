CAF Increases AFCON Prize Money

WINNERS of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will pocket a whooping US$7 million, a 40% increase from the last edition.

This was revealed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) this Thursday.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe believes the increase in prize money will contribute to the development of football on the continent.

The Runner-Up of the 2023 AFCON tournament that is due to kick off in nine days in Côte d’Ivoire will now get

US$4 million.

While US$2.5 million is guaranteed for reaching the semifinals, those teams that will get to the last eight will each pocket US$1.8 million.

The tournament which was supposed to be held last year, was postponed to this year due to weather considerations.

