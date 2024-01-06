Klopp Prays For Egypt Defeat At AFCON

Sports Correspondent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his joy at Mohamed Salah’s participation in the 2023 Afcon but took an unexpected stance, hoping for Egypt’s early exit in the group stage.

Klopp faces challenges with Salah’s absence in upcoming games, including a crucial FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Wataru Endo’s participation in the Asian Cup compounds the issue, potentially leading to both players missing up to six matches.

Despite his unconventional wish for an early exit, Klopp remains optimistic about finding suitable replacements and urged his players to return healthy from the tournament starting on January 13 and concluding on February 11, 2024.

Egypt, placed in Group B alongside Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Ghana, faces an intriguing journey in the competition.

