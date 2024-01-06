Latest On Mighty Warriors Coach S*x Scandal

MIGHTY Warriors head coach Shadreck Mlauzi’s judgment in a matter he is accused of indecently assaulting a female member of the technical team has been postponed to Wednesday next week.

Mlauzi will have to wait a little longer for his judgment day after the presiding magistrate deferred the matter to the 10th of this month.

The magistrate said she had not finished writing the judgment, indicating that it would be ready on Wednesday.

Mlauzi’s trial closed in December last year where during the State’s case the complainant insisted, she was violated by the accused, while Mlauzi argued that he had a virtual relationship with the complainant which was never physical.

Allegations are that Mlauzi allegedly asked the complainant to kiss him on the lips in his room before he grabbed her shoulders and pulled her towards him to kiss her without her consent.

The Mighty Warriors coach also stands accused of instructing the complainant to report to his room and massage him while the team was in South Africa for the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

It is further alleged that Mlauzi started harassing the complainant before she filed a complaint to the COSAFA Safeguarding Officer.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=19041

